Editor News PT #20-13

Position: Editor News PT

Position Code: #20-13

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

ABOUT STATION

WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana and we live that brand every day. Our station has a positive, team oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. Our station is owned by Gray Television, the top ownership group around. Gray believes that the local stations know how to best serve their communities. Gray also believes in investing in our local stations, making sure we have the finest people and technology.

WNDU is in an ideal location, close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts and entertainment.

Joining the WNDU team is a fantastic opportunity to grow your career.

JOB SUMMARY

Are you looking to get your foot in the door in news at a local television station? If so, this is your chance. We are searching for a part-time video editor/shooter. In this position, you would edit our one hour Sunday morning news broadcast. When there is breaking news, you would shoot that video for later newscasts.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES

-Edit one hour, Sunday morning news broadcast.

-Shoot breaking news video, as needed.

-Answer newsroom phones during broadcast.

QUALIFICATIONS

-Must know how to non-linear edit video for broadcast. Edius knowledge is preferable.

-Must know how to shoot with a video camera.

-Must be able to pass an MVR and a pre-employment drug screening.

-Must be able to drive station vehicles.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Please apply online at www.gray.tv/applynow

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.