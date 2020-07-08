Advertisement

Consulting firm finds SBPD should clarify use of force policy, mayor stresses officer compensation to implement recommendations

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The City of South Bend has released findings into a police consulting firm’s study of the South Bend Police Department. Commissioned last October, Chicago-based 21 CP Solutions furnished the 67-page report containing recommendation guidelines focused on six areas: use of force; bias-free policing; body-worn cameras; accountability; community engagement and participation; along with officer well-being, recruitment, retention, and developing the narrative.

“I was pleased to see there was significant overlap with the plan for reforming public safety I put out last fall during the course of the campaign,” said Mayor James Mueller.

In the report, 21CP says the department’s current policy on use of force “blurs the lines of objective versus subjective reasonableness,” adding a recommendation that SBPD clarify officers should only use force when circumstances call for it. A short-term suggestion from the firm for strengthening this policy is to further clarify South Bend police officers are obligated to intervene in a situation if they witness a colleague violating a department policy.

“We’ve announced that hopefully we’ll have a draft up soon in terms of an updated use of force policy,” Mueller said in a Wednesday interview.

Furthermore, the report recommends SBPD have a "standalone policy" requiring officers to use de-escalation tactics, even if a situation ultimately results in an officer utilizing force.

Pertaining to body cameras, 21CP believes the police department should revise its body camera activation policies. As for accountability, the consulting firm thinks the Board of Public Safety should adopt a discipline matrix, which spells out a discipline range if an officer violates a South Bend Police Department policy.

“The discipline matrix will hopefully be adopted at next week’s Board of Public Safety meeting,” he said.

Mueller said officer compensation is an important point of discussion to ensure the South Bend Police Department has the resources to best reflect 21st century policing practices. The department is “double-digit short” officers, reported Mueller.

“You need to have the staffing to have the time and bandwidth to also add training and other community policing - and things like that,” Mueller stated.

16 News Now is in the process of receiving a statement from the South Bend FOP about the department study.

Click here to read the consulting firm’s list of implementation suggestions.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Walorski releases statement on Joe Kernan

Updated: 18 minutes ago
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski released a statement Wednesday night after reports of former South Bend Mayor and Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Michigan

MDOT studies impact of three-lane road on US-12

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
MDOT cuts down US-12 between New Buffalo and the Indiana state line from four lanes to three. They'll study the impacts to decide whether to make the lane reduction permanent.

Michigan

Michigan reports 10 more coronavirus deaths, 610 new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
Michigan health officials reported 10 more coronavirus deaths and 610 new cases on Wednesday.

Our Town

Local artist needs help saving South Bend Art Wall

Updated: 1 hours ago
A local artist needs your help to Save the South Bend Art Wall after receiving a notice it could be torn down because of maintenance issues.

Latest News

Indiana

Air Quality Action Day issued for Michiana counties for Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The forecast is part of the department’s Air Quality Action Day.

News

US 12 Lane Change tested in Berrien County

Updated: 1 hours ago
In order to test how well a three lane road would work here between New Buffalo and the border of state of Indiana, the Michigan Department of Transportation took out a lane on US-12, but not everybody's on board.

Crime

Prosecutor’s Office asking for public’s help with investigation of car running into protesters

Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office is now reviewing the Mishawaka Police investigation into the person who drove an SUV through a crowd of protesters on the Fourth of July.

News

Wednesday’s Child: Teen wants to belong to a family

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Kids like 14-year-old Kambri, who just wants to belong to a new family and a new environment.

News

’All Aboard’ project to improve railroad that runs through Edwardsburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
The railroad that runs through the Village of Edwardsburg is getting a big upgrade, thanks to a generous grant from the Canadian National Railway.

Michigan

City of Benton Harbor changing trash service

Updated: 2 hours ago
The City of Benton Harbor is taking over its trash collection after years of problems with outside companies.