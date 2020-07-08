City of Benton Harbor changing trash service

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The City of Benton Harbor is taking over its trash collection after years of problems with outside companies.

As we've reported on for months, the company "We Cycle" stopped pick-ups after payment issues.

This week, city commissioners voted unanimously, approving city workers to take the job over.

Today, I reached out to Mayor Marcus Muhammad who says, "The City of Benton Harbor has moved from the fact-finding and exploratory phase to the practical application of providing waste and sanitation services to the residents of Benton Harbor."

The new model could be in place within the next two months.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.