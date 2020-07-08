Blueberry season underway at Tillman Blueberry Farms

LAPAZ, Ind. (WNDU) - You can now pick to your hearts content at Tillman Blueberry Farms in LaPaz.

The family-owned farm opened for the season at the end of June, and they have eleven different types of blueberries to choose from.

The farm also has safety measures in place to protect guests from the coronavirus.

And if U-Pick is not your thing, you can purchase pre-picked blueberries and other goodies in their store front.

"There's nothing better than getting blueberries out of the field yourself and you'll taste the difference immediately," said manager Kate Tillman-Craig. "It's hard to go back to the store after you've had good blueberries."

Tillman Blueberry Farms is open seven days a week.