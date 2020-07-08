’All Aboard’ project to improve railroad that runs through Edwardsburg

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The railroad that runs through the Village of Edwardsburg is getting a big upgrade, thanks to a generous grant from the Canadian National Railway.

The railroad, that runs along M-62, received the funds to improve the crossing at Route 12 to the crossing at Elkhart Road.

The $25,000 grant from the Canadian National Railway was given to clean, fix up and greatly improve the terrain along the route.

The 'All Aboard' project will take about a year to complete-- installing bike paths, retail stores, crosswalks and landscape.

Gail Campanaro, Project Manager for the Art Fair, says the community hopes visitors and residents alike will enjoy it.

"[The railroad] enters in from Indiana to Michigan, so that's our face," Campanaro said. "That's what comes forward in our community. It needed a lot of work and that's what our expectation is."

