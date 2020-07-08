Advertisement

Air Quality Action Day issued for Michiana counties for Thursday

(KOTA)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph, Elkhart and La Porte Counties are included in a list of areas with a forecast of high ozone levels on Thursday, July 9, according to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM).

The forecast is part of the department’s Air Quality Action Day.

Other Northern Indiana counties on the list are Lake and Porter Counties.

Some ways that IDEM suggests you can help reduce ozone while remaining safe are:

  • Walk, bike, or work from home when possible
  • Combine errands into one trip
  • Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.
  • Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)
  • Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above

The Air Quality Action Day is in effect from Tuesday at midnight to 11:59 p.m.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high.

The IDEM says children, the elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

