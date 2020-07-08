Account Executive #20-09

Position: Account Executive

Position Code: #20-09

About Gray Television

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About Station

WNDU-TV is a great television station for new and experienced sales and communication professionals to make their next career move.

WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana and we live that brand every day. Our station has a positive, team oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. Our station is owned by Gray Television, the top ownership group around. Gray believes that the local stations know how to best serve their communities. Gray also believes in investing in our local stations, making sure we have the finest people and technology.

WNDU is in an ideal location, close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts and entertainment.

Job Summary

WNDU Multimedia, a Gray Television station, is looking for a high-energy, creative individual that enjoys working with business owners and advertising executives. If you have experience selling anything directly to decision-makers we want to show you how you can increase your income working at a market leading media company. We offer a paid training salary, medical/dental, 401K and paid time off. Our commission and bonus structure will allow you to grow without limits.

General Responsibilities

• Strong communication skills

• Must be interested in digital advertising technology

• Creativity to develop advertising solutions

• Solid writing skills

• Willingness to set appointments with new prospects

• Ability to develop lasting business relationships and grow a portfolio of clients

• Ability to learn a new product

Qualifications

Education Requirements

• College degree or equivalent sales experience

Prior Work Experience

• Sales experience working directly with business owners and decision makers is preferred

Other Requirements

A pre-employment drug screening and motor vehicle record check are required. WNDU-TV is a drug free workplace and participates in the Homeland

Work Environment

Generally works in an office environment but may occasionally be required to perform job duties outside of the typical office setting.

Additional Information

Please apply online at https://gray.tv/applynow

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray Television’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.