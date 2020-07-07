Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game
Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:
06-08-10-11-14-22-26-29-30-31-33-36-39-40-45-46-47-59-61-79, BE: 79
(six, eight, ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-one, seventy-nine; BE: seventy-nine)