Whitmer sues over DeVos school funding rule

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel are announcing steps to ensure federal relief funds are properly allocated to schools.

The state is suing Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos over a policy requiring public school districts to split their coronavirus relief funds with private school students, saying it benefits private schools over public schools.

Last week, the governor announced a budget using money from the CARES act to help schools that lost money during the pandemic.

That money will also help schools prepare to reopen in the fall.

“The DeVos rule strips dollars away from schools in need of that critical funding. She doesn’t share our priorities for protecting and improving public education. And that’s why this action today is necessary, and we’re grateful for the attorney general’s leadership,” Whitmer said.

Nessel says Michigan got $390 million dollars for schools through the CARES act.