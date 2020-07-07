Advertisement

Supporters pay respects for local fallen soldier

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - A tragic tale has ended at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola.

Today marked the final homecoming of Sgt. Ryan Kisrow.

Those who knew the 37-year-old Army Ranger best paid their final respects during funeral services today at New Life Baptist Church in Osceola.

Those who never met the man lined the path of the funeral procession to pay their respects.

“No, it doesn’t matter if we met him or not but his story really, you know, inspires everyone. It touches everyone and all of us in our hearts,” said Ashley Turczynski, who stood with about a dozen other supporters along McKinley Avenue.

Before Sgt. Kisrow was a soldier, he was a running back on the Penn High School football team that won the state championship in 2000.

While Sgt. Kisrow went on to serve six tours of duty in the Middle East, he died during a day at the beach —pulling his young son out of a rip current—while on vacation in South Carolina.

“I got my two kids with me, five and two, pretty much just showing them with today’s climate what a real hero is,” said Shaun Jacquez, who was the first to arrive along the procession route.

“Six tours, family, God and country and family,” added Jerry Collins who came from Middlebury. “Sad to be here but we’ve got to remember them.”

At a time when many community gatherings focus on what’s wrong in the world, this one was different.

“You know there are so many military people who are doing good things and I wish that was highlighted, especially during these times,” said Jenn Ray. “I just know that what he did for his son was very heroic and I often use the expression that true heroes don’t wear capes.”

Sgt. Kisrow was stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. He was buried with full military honors.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan reports 30* new coronavirus deaths, 454 new cases

Updated: 42 minutes ago
There have been at least 6,005 coronavirus deaths and 66,627 cases throughout the state.

AP

Police search for driver who struck woman at Indiana protest

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The protesters were demanding arrests in the assault on Vauhxx Booker at Lake Monroe over the July Fourth weekend.

News

Applications open for Lamppost Lighting Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
It offers easy self-install, solar-powered lampposts for residential front yards.

Crime

Man identified in Elkhart shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police have identified a man killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Latest News

Michigan

Whitmer sues over DeVos school funding rule

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel are announcing steps to ensure federal relief funds are properly allocated to schools.

News

Notre Dame announces no new positive COVID-19 tests in football program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
103 Fighting Irish football players tested negative for COVID-19 after taking a test on July 1st.

News

Indiana reports 19 more coronavirus deaths, 314 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Indiana health officials are reporting 19 more coronavirus deaths and 314 new cases on Tuesday.

News

20th annual Women Build gets underway in Mishawaka

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
20th annual Women Build gets underway in Mishawaka.

News

Police warn of driveway sealing scam

Updated: 6 hours ago
Local police are warning about a driveway sealing scam that is targeting Berrien County residents.

News

Indiana officials investigate report of assault on Black man

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man says a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property as they gathered at an Indiana lake over the Fourth of July weekend.