Supporters pay respects for local fallen soldier

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - A tragic tale has ended at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola.

Today marked the final homecoming of Sgt. Ryan Kisrow.

Those who knew the 37-year-old Army Ranger best paid their final respects during funeral services today at New Life Baptist Church in Osceola.

Those who never met the man lined the path of the funeral procession to pay their respects.

“No, it doesn’t matter if we met him or not but his story really, you know, inspires everyone. It touches everyone and all of us in our hearts,” said Ashley Turczynski, who stood with about a dozen other supporters along McKinley Avenue.

Before Sgt. Kisrow was a soldier, he was a running back on the Penn High School football team that won the state championship in 2000.

While Sgt. Kisrow went on to serve six tours of duty in the Middle East, he died during a day at the beach —pulling his young son out of a rip current—while on vacation in South Carolina.

“I got my two kids with me, five and two, pretty much just showing them with today’s climate what a real hero is,” said Shaun Jacquez, who was the first to arrive along the procession route.

“Six tours, family, God and country and family,” added Jerry Collins who came from Middlebury. “Sad to be here but we’ve got to remember them.”

At a time when many community gatherings focus on what’s wrong in the world, this one was different.

“You know there are so many military people who are doing good things and I wish that was highlighted, especially during these times,” said Jenn Ray. “I just know that what he did for his son was very heroic and I often use the expression that true heroes don’t wear capes.”

Sgt. Kisrow was stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. He was buried with full military honors.

