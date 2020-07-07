Advertisement

Senator Braun praises Hoosiers for response to pandemic

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Senator Mike Braun is reminding Hoosiers that we're still in the middle of a pandemic and need to take CDC recommendations seriously.

Senator Braun says the coronavirus pandemic will be part of our lives for a long time but we're starting to get into a better rhythm working around it and with it.

The senator said he's proud that the Hoosier state is on the better side of things. However, Senator Braun says the practices in place, such as fact masks and physical distancing, will be most likely last until we're able to vaccinate about 65 percent of the population.

“There’s been so much energy and effort put into it by all levels of government,” Senator Braun said. “In the meantime, we have to stay vigilant and pay attention to the rules. Start living life as much as we can as we knew it being normal before. That will be tricky because it requires individual responsibility and discipline. "

Senator Braun also spoke about stimulus checks, saying he was surprised how quickly the government moved to send out that round of payments in the spring and that both sides of the aisle agreed. Now as for another round of stimulus checks, Senator Braun said, quote, “Many of us are getting concerned about how much more the federal government should do.” We know a lot of you are wondering about another round of stimulus checks, we’ll keep an eye on that debate in Washington and keep you up to date.

