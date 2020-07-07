Protesters back Indiana pastor who called activists maggots

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Supporters of an Indiana minister who was suspended for calling organizers of the Black Lives Matter movement “maggots and parasites” walked out of a service and shouted at a bishop who ended his remarks with the words, “Black lives matter.”

The counterprotesters Sunday at St. Elizabeth Seton church in Carmel, Indiana, were opposing the suspension of Rev. Theodore Rothrock.

After Bishop Timothy Doherty said “Black lives matter” at the end of his opening comments, one woman shouted “You’re a coward!,” before she was escorted out.

Rothrock was suspended on Wednesday from public ministry by Doherty for comparing the Black Lives Matter movement and its organizers to “maggots and parasites” in a recent church bulletin.