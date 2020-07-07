Advertisement

Protest at Battell Park for man hit by SUV

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -

People gathered for a protest at Battell Park in Mishawaka Monday, after a man was hit by an SUV during a protest Saturday night.

While protesters were on the Main Street Bridge, an SUV drove through traffic cones and reportedly dragged 23-year-old Trevor Davis several feet.

Davis and other protesters told 16 News Now that they believe this was intentional.

“We were pointing at the cones, telling him to stop, and he just kept going, which made him knock over like four or five people,” said organizer Miah Thornton.

The Mishawaka Police Chief told 16 News Now that while he supports people’s right to protest, demonstrators were not legally allowed to be on that bridge.

“And then also it’s still a peaceful protest...I mean isn’t that the First Amendment? It wasn’t like it was that hard to drive around,” said protester Adam Ahmed.

Demonstrators said they are not scared of this driver and will continue to make their voices heard.

“He is trying to instill fear in us, and stop us from protesting, but we are not done yet. If anything, this motivated us. This did not put fear in us at all,” Thornton said.

During the protest Monday, demonstrators marched to the police station.

On the way, they were approached by an officer.

“I want to see fair treatment...and that’s what we are out here marching for, so we can have fair treatment. That’s all we want,” Thornton said.

The Mishawaka Police Department plans to present a case for criminal charges against the driver, but the department says it needs the victim to come forward.

Stay with 16 News Now on this developing story.

