Advertisement

Pompeo: US ‘looking at’ banning TikTok, other Chinese social media apps

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States is considering a ban on TikTok and other Chinese social media apps.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States is considering a ban on TikTok and other Chinese social media apps.(Source: TikTok/CNN/Pool)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States is considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

He made the remarks during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday.

"I don't want to get out in front of the president, but it's something we're looking at," he said.

Pompeo said people should only download the popular app if they want their private information “in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

TikTok is owned by Beijing-based startup ByteDance, though the app has previously said it operates separately from the startup.

TikTok also claims its data centers are located outside China and are not subject to Chinese law.

"TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the US," a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement after Pompeo's comments.

"We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked."

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden wants US to produce more of its own pandemic supplies

Updated: moments ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden is promising to shift production of medical equipment and other key pandemic-fighting products “back to U.S. soil,” creating jobs and bolstering a domestic supply chain he says has been exposed as inadequate and vulnerable by the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By MARCELO DE SOUSA and DAVID BILLER
Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia on Tuesday.

National

Police investigating after human head found on the side of a roadway in Florida

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Law enforcement is investigating a human head that was found on the side of a roadway in St. Petersburg.

National

1 person injured, lockdown lifted at California Marine Corps base

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The U.S. Marine Corps says a person who was surrounded by military police responding to reports of an active shooter on a California Marine Corps base has suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

National

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CAMILLE FASSETT Associated Press
A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused.

Latest News

National

EPA approves first surface disinfectant products tested for the coronavirus

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved two products for killing the novel coronavirus on surfaces following laboratory testing.

National

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.

National

Dog dispute led to shooting, 3 deaths in Florida, authorities say

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police said a shooting that left three people dead, including a teenage girl, started with a court dispute over a dog.

News

20th annual Women Build gets underway in Mishawaka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
20th annual Women Build gets underway in Mishawaka.

National

In reversal, Georgia universities to now mandate masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JEFF AMY Associated Press
Faculty and employees have increasingly been demanding that their institutions mandate masks to slow virus transmission, signing letters and petitions

National

US probes fuel leaks in older Chevy Cobalt and HHR vehicles

Updated: 2 hours ago
The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons.