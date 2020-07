BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Local police are warning about a driveway sealing scam that is targeting Berrien County residents.

They say 26-year-old Pierre Ohara takes money upfront but doesn't complete the work.

If you have seen Ohara or have been scammed, contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 269.983.7141 x: 7224.

Berrien County is issuing a WARNING for a SCAM that has been reported in our area (Berrien Springs, Buchanan, Bertrand... Posted by Berrien County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

