One man sent to the hospital after Tuesday morning shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is in the hospital after a shooting in South Bend.

St. Joseph County Dispatch tells 16 News Now the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday near Van Buren Street and Sherman Ave.

His condition is unknown as of Tuesday morning.

