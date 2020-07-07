Advertisement

One man sent to the hospital after Tuesday morning shooting

Van Buren Street -- South Bend(WNDU)
Jul. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is in the hospital after a shooting in South Bend.

St. Joseph County Dispatch tells 16 News Now the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday near Van Buren Street and Sherman Ave.

His condition is unknown as of Tuesday morning.

Stay with 16 News Now throughout the day on all platforms as we hope to learn more information.

