One man dead after shots fired complaint in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - On July 4, La Porte County police were responding to a call of shots fired in the 200 Block of Lake Hills Road on the city’s north end near Washington Park.

Before they arrived, they received a call that a vehicle had crashed into a building at the intersection of East US HWY 12 and Liberty Trail.

Police found an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat. The vehicle appeared to have bullet holes in the driver’s side.

The man was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. He was identified as Antonio Jesus Rivera, 22.

After a forensic autopsy of Rivera, the cause of death was determined to be a homicide.

When examining the scene, officers found several shell casings from various places in the neighborhood surround the 200 Block of Lake Hills Road.

The event appears to be an isolated incident stemming from an altercation that began near Stop 2 at Washington Park.

Police have developed a person of interest pertaining to this incident.

The Michigan City Police Department is asking anyone with information or surveillance cameras in the area of the 200 Block of Lake Hills Road and surrounding neighborhood to call 219-874-3221.

