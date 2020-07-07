Advertisement

Notre Dame football players test negative for coronavirus

103 Fighting Irish football players received a COVID-19 test back on July 1st, and all 103 players tested negative for the coronavirus.
Published: Jul. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, the Notre Dame football team received some really good news.

On July 1, 103 players received a covid-19 test, and today Notre Dame got the results back.

All 103 players tested negative.

After the initial round of testing on June 18, only one Domer tested positive. That player is now fully recovered and back participating in the team's voluntary workouts.

In total, Notre Dame has given 252 coronavirus tests with only one positive result.

