Advertisement

Notre Dame announces no new positive COVID-19 tests in football program

103 players tested negative for the coronavirus
103 Fighting Irish football players received a COVID-19 test back on July 1st, and all 103 players tested negative for the coronavirus.
103 Fighting Irish football players received a COVID-19 test back on July 1st, and all 103 players tested negative for the coronavirus.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 103 Fighting Irish football players received a COVID-19 test back on July 1st. On Tuesday, Notre Dame got the results back.

All 103 Domers tested negative for the coronavirus.

After the initial round of testing on June 18th, only one player testes positive for COVID-19. That player is now fully recovered and back participating in the team’s voluntary workouts.

In total, Notre Dame has given 252 coronavirus tests with only one positive result.

The team has been holding voluntary workouts since June 22nd.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Supporters pay respects for local fallen soldier

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Today marked the final homecoming of Sgt. Ryan Kisrow.

News

Michigan reports 30* new coronavirus deaths, 454 new cases

Updated: 41 minutes ago
There have been at least 6,005 coronavirus deaths and 66,627 cases throughout the state.

AP

Police search for driver who struck woman at Indiana protest

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The protesters were demanding arrests in the assault on Vauhxx Booker at Lake Monroe over the July Fourth weekend.

News

Applications open for Lamppost Lighting Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
It offers easy self-install, solar-powered lampposts for residential front yards.

Crime

Man identified in Elkhart shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police have identified a man killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Latest News

Michigan

Whitmer sues over DeVos school funding rule

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel are announcing steps to ensure federal relief funds are properly allocated to schools.

News

Indiana reports 19 more coronavirus deaths, 314 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Indiana health officials are reporting 19 more coronavirus deaths and 314 new cases on Tuesday.

News

20th annual Women Build gets underway in Mishawaka

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
20th annual Women Build gets underway in Mishawaka.

News

Police warn of driveway sealing scam

Updated: 6 hours ago
Local police are warning about a driveway sealing scam that is targeting Berrien County residents.

News

Indiana officials investigate report of assault on Black man

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man says a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property as they gathered at an Indiana lake over the Fourth of July weekend.