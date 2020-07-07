Notre Dame announces no new positive COVID-19 tests in football program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 103 Fighting Irish football players received a COVID-19 test back on July 1st. On Tuesday, Notre Dame got the results back.

All 103 Domers tested negative for the coronavirus.

After the initial round of testing on June 18th, only one player testes positive for COVID-19. That player is now fully recovered and back participating in the team’s voluntary workouts.

In total, Notre Dame has given 252 coronavirus tests with only one positive result.

The team has been holding voluntary workouts since June 22nd.

