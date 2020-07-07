Michigan reports 30* new coronavirus deaths, 454 new cases
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 30* more coronavirus deaths and 454 new cases on Tuesday.
(*The deaths announced Tuesday include 20 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)
There have been at least 6,005 coronavirus deaths and 66,627 cases throughout the state.
Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 297 new cases were reported.
Sunday: 0 more coronavirus deaths, 343 new cases.
Saturday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 398 new cases.
Friday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 460 new cases.
Thursday: 15* more coronavirus deaths, 543 new cases were reported (includes 13 additional deaths identified via a Vital Records search)
Wednesday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 262 new cases were reported.
Tuesday: 32 more coronavirus deaths, 373 new cases were reported.
Berrien County has had 60 deaths and 1,006 confirmed and probable cases.
Cass County has had 6 deaths and 172 confirmed and probable cases.
St. Joseph County has had 5 deaths and 358 confirmed and probable cases.
Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.
