Michigan reports 30* new coronavirus deaths, 454 new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 30* more coronavirus deaths and 454 new cases on Tuesday.

(*The deaths announced Tuesday include 20 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

There have been at least 6,005 coronavirus deaths and 66,627 cases throughout the state.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 297 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 0 more coronavirus deaths, 343 new cases.

Saturday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 398 new cases.

Friday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 460 new cases.

Thursday: 15* more coronavirus deaths, 543 new cases were reported (includes 13 additional deaths identified via a Vital Records search)

Wednesday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 262 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 32 more coronavirus deaths, 373 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 60 deaths and 1,006 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 6 deaths and 172 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 5 deaths and 358 confirmed and probable cases.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.