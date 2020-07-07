Man identified in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have identified a man killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Laurelwood Drive on Sunday just before 8:15.

When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Kenneth Whitman with a gunshot wound.

Whitman was later pronounced dead.

The Elkhart County homicide unit is investigating.

So far, no arrests have been made.

