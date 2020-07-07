Advertisement

Man identified in Elkhart shooting

Elkhart Laurelwood Deadly Shooting
Elkhart Laurelwood Deadly Shooting(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have identified a man killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Laurelwood Drive on Sunday just before 8:15.

When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Kenneth Whitman with a gunshot wound.

Whitman was later pronounced dead.

The Elkhart County homicide unit is investigating.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

‘Love of God Michiana’ searching for stolen trailer

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jack Springgate
L.O.G. Michiana searching for their trailer storing decades-worth of equipment, supplies, and keepsakes. The group director says it was stolen over July 4th weekend.

News

Supporters pay respects for local fallen soldier

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Today marked the final homecoming of Sgt. Ryan Kisrow.

News

Michigan reports 30* new coronavirus deaths, 454 new cases

Updated: 39 minutes ago
There have been at least 6,005 coronavirus deaths and 66,627 cases throughout the state.

AP

Police search for driver who struck woman at Indiana protest

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The protesters were demanding arrests in the assault on Vauhxx Booker at Lake Monroe over the July Fourth weekend.

News

Applications open for Lamppost Lighting Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
It offers easy self-install, solar-powered lampposts for residential front yards.

Latest News

Michigan

Whitmer sues over DeVos school funding rule

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel are announcing steps to ensure federal relief funds are properly allocated to schools.

News

Notre Dame announces no new positive COVID-19 tests in football program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
103 Fighting Irish football players tested negative for COVID-19 after taking a test on July 1st.

News

Indiana reports 19 more coronavirus deaths, 314 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Indiana health officials are reporting 19 more coronavirus deaths and 314 new cases on Tuesday.

News

20th annual Women Build gets underway in Mishawaka

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
20th annual Women Build gets underway in Mishawaka.

News

Police warn of driveway sealing scam

Updated: 6 hours ago
Local police are warning about a driveway sealing scam that is targeting Berrien County residents.