Man identified in Elkhart shooting
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have identified a man killed in a shooting over the weekend.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of Laurelwood Drive on Sunday just before 8:15.
When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Kenneth Whitman with a gunshot wound.
Whitman was later pronounced dead.
The Elkhart County homicide unit is investigating.
So far, no arrests have been made.
