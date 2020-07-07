Advertisement

Local expert offers perspective on coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Bob Cassady, from the South Bend Clinic, explains where the United States ranks among the world in coronavirus cases and whether or not we're experiencing a second wave.
By Lindsay Stone
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Since the start of the pandemic, we've been tracking coronavirus case numbers each day. But where does the United States stand today? Are we improving or is a second wave headed our way?

Experts are saying it's difficult to tell whether we're experiencing a second spike or this is the first wave worsening, but the numbers speak for themselves. On Monday, the CDC reported 44,361 new cases since Sunday. That brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 2,886,267 cases.

Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic says the United States is seeing a spike in cases in our country.

Just last week, the case positive rate, meaning the percentage of tests being done that come back positive, increased from 5.1 percent to 5.8 percent. That shows we’re not just seeing more cases because we’re testing more, but because people are getting sick.

“If someone wants a test, we can get it for them,” Dr. Cassady said. “They can get their results in two days, that’s a huge improvement. Hospitals know how to flex their resources to expand their abilities and we’re starting to have some treatments that work. None of these things are perfect. We’re in a better place than we were but we aren’t out of the woods. Follow the guidelines, take them seriously and follow them as best they can.”

So how does the situation here in the united compare to the rest of the world?

The United States is number one in the world for confirmed cases, with 2.8 million. Brazil is second, with 1.6 million cases. India comes in third, with close to 700,000 cases.

That’s nearly one million case difference between first and second place, and second and third place.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

