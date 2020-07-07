Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-INDIANA ATTACK

Indiana officials investigate report of assault on Black man

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Black man says a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property as they gathered at an Indiana lake over the Fourth of July weekend. Vauhxx Booker is a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission. He posted cellphone video on Facebook that shows part of the altercation. He said he called 911 Saturday after the men assaulted him and pinned him to a tree at Lake Monroe, south of Booker’s hometown of Bloomington. Law enforcement officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

BABY DEATH-INDIANA

Muncie woman pleads guilty in death of 3-month-old daughter

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her 3-month-old daughter who had broken bones and burns and didn’t get medical care. Sarah Styhl of Muncie faces a prison sentence between 20 and 40 years if a Delaware County judge accepts the plea at a July 27 hearing. Shae Styhl died a year ago. Prosecutor Eric Hoffman says Sarah Styhl pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Styhl admitted that she was aware of the injuries and didn’t seek medical care for her daughter.

ELECTION 2020-ATTORNEY GENERAL

Indiana GOP AG candidates speak out before ballots come in

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's Republican delegates are casting their ballots as decision time nears to select the party's nominee for state attorney general. The spotlight is expected to be on incumbent Indiana Attorney Curtis Hill, who must convince delegates that he deserves a second term despite misconduct allegations. His challengers include Todd Rokita, a former member of Congress and two-term Indiana secretary of state, Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter and Indianapolis lawyer John Westercamp. State delegates have until July 9 to return ballots. After votes are tallied on July 10, the winner is expected to be announced the same day.

MUNCIE POLICE SHOOTING

Police say Muncie man had fake gun when killed by officers

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say Muncie police officers fatally shot a man who pointed a BB gun resembling a handgun at them. The confrontation happened about 2 a.m. Sunday after the officers responded to a call to check on a possibly suicidal man. The man identified as 30-year-old Taylor Christian Warner was found sitting inside a car and got out holding what appeared to be a handgun. Police said officers fired at Warner after he didn’t follow commands to drop the gun. Investigators the BB gun didn't have any orange pieces on it or any other indicators that it was not a real firearm.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PASTOR'S REMARKS

Protesters back Indiana pastor who called activists maggots

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Supporters of an Indiana minister who was suspended for calling organizers of the Black Lives Matter movement “maggots and parasites” walked out of a service and shouted at a bishop who ended his remarks with the words, “Black lives matter.” The counterprotesters Sunday at St. Elizabeth Seton church in Carmel, Indiana, were opposing the suspension of Rev. Theodore Rothrock. After Bishop Timothy Doherty said “Black lives matter” at the end of his opening comments, one woman shouted “You’re a coward!,” before she was escorted out. Rothrock was suspended on Wednesday from public ministry by Doherty for comparing the Black Lives Matter movement and its organizers to “maggots and parasites” in a recent church bulletin.

LAGOON DREDGING-INDIANA

Dredging project underway at Indiana park lagoon

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A lagoon in an Indiana park has been partially drained for a dredging project as part of a larger improvement plan. The Journal and Courier reports the dredging at Columbian Park lagoon in Lafayette’s central park is expected for completion in October. The $456,000 project is in line with the third stage of the park’s construction. The lagoon was constructed in 1876 and is in the shape of “G” to honor then-Mayor Dr. Elias B. Glick. It'll feature four fountains that'll aid in aeration and water will flow naturally into a biofiltration system of aquatic plants, which will help filter the water.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHILDREN'S MUSEUM

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to open to general public

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is opening to the general public later this week for the first time since shutting down in mid-March during the pandemic. While it will open its doors on Saturday, the museum management is putting a variety of measures in place to lower risks of infection. That includes setting visitor capacity at 3,000 and requiring the wearing of masks for everyone older than 2. The museum says it has also stepped up cleaning protocols and improved the circulation of air through the facility in a bid to stem any spread of the novel coronavirus. one of the nation’s largest museums of its kind. It had more than 1.3 million visitors last year.

ABORTION-INDIANA

Indiana report says abortions dropped 5% in state last year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of abortions performed in Indiana fell by about 5% last year. An annual state health department report shows that the number of abortions in Indiana fell by 400 to 7,637 during 2019. That decline came following two years of increases from the 7,280 abortions recorded in 2016 after several years of declines. Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature has adopted laws giving the state some of the most restrictive abortion regulations in the country.