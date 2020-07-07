Intense heat and humidity with a heat index near 100°

TODAY:

Only a slight chance of pop-up showers Tuesday. Becoming more humid with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Higher dew points mean more mugginess in the air. Drink plenty of water and limit strenuous outdoor activities.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the low 70s. Very little relief from the heat. Mainly clear skies into Wednesday.

TOMORROW:

As temperatures climb back into the low 90s, our heat index approaches triple digits! Feeling like nearly 100° Wednesday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and a scattered shower or two.

Better chances for rain arrive Friday. We could really use a good soaking! Stay tuned.

