Indiana reports 19 more coronavirus deaths, 314 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 19 more coronavirus deaths and 314 new cases on Tuesday.

At least 2,524 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 48,626 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 330 new cases were reported

Sunday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 596 new cases were reported

Saturday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 522 new cases were reported

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 541 new cases were reported

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 453 new cases were reported

Wednesday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 357 new cases were reported

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 385 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 1,981 cases and 80 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 3,320 cases and 51 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 579 cases and 26 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 556 cases and 4 deaths.

Marshall County has had 492 cases and 6 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 471 cases and 9 deaths.

Starke County has had 93 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 71 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 66 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

