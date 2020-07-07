Advertisement

Indiana officials investigate report of assault on Black man

Vauhxx Booker
Vauhxx Booker(NBC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Black man says a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property as they gathered at an Indiana lake over the Fourth of July weekend.

Vauhxx Booker is a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission.

He posted cellphone video on Facebook that shows part of the altercation. He said he called 911 Saturday after the men assaulted him and pinned him to a tree at Lake Monroe, south of Booker’s hometown of Bloomington.

Law enforcement officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

Latest News

News

20th annual Women Build gets underway in Mishawaka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
20th annual Women Build gets underway in Mishawaka.

News

Police warn of driveway sealing scam

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local police are warning about a driveway sealing scam that is targeting Berrien County residents.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 4 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

One man sent to the hospital after Tuesday morning shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
One man is in the hospital after a shooting in South Bend.

Latest News

News

Intense heat and humidity with a heat index near 100°

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Few pop-up thundershowers on the radar Tuesday afternoon from 2-7pm. Additional rain makes conditions feel extremely humid.

News

Protest at Battell Park for man hit by SUV

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Protest in Mishawaka Monday for victim hit by car.

News

Local expert offers perspective on coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic says the United States is seeing a spike in cases in our country.

Investigation

One man dead after shots fired complaint in Michigan City

Updated: 16 hours ago
One man is dead after police responded to a shots fired complaint in Michigan City.

News

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for MI woman canceled

Updated: 16 hours ago
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 42-year-old woman from Plainwell, Michigan

AP

Protesters back Indiana pastor who called activists maggots

Updated: 16 hours ago
The counterprotesters Sunday at St. Elizabeth Seton church in Carmel, Indiana, were opposing the suspension of Rev. Theodore Rothrock.