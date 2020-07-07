Indiana News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Indiana. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Indianapolis at 317-639-5501 or indy@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORY:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-INDIANA ATTACK

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in a southern Indiana city are searching for two people who were in a car that struck a woman, knocking her unconscious, and dragged a man during a protest to demand arrests after a group of white men were caught on video assaulting a Black man at a nearby lake. Police officers responded to the collision around 9:30 p.m. Monday near the Monroe County Courthouse in downtown Bloomington, Police Cpt. Ryan Pedigo said in an email Tuesday. By Casey Smith. SENT: 370 words.

AROUND THE STATE:

PRISON WATER TROUBLE

CARLISLE, Ind. — Some 2,000 inmates were being provided with bottled water at a southwestern Indiana prison after a boil order was issued for the town water system that services the facility, a prison official said Tuesday. Water was available for showers and toilets at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility but it could be Wednesday before tests clear water from the Town of Carlisle for drinking. UPCOMING: 200 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s coronavirus-related death toll has topped 2,700 people since the first ones were recorded less than four months ago, according to new state health statistics. The Indiana State Health Department on Tuesday added 19 COVID-19 deaths to the total, with most those fatalities happening between Thursday and Monday. UPCOMING: 200 words.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to indy@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.