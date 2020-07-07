Advertisement

Indiana high schools begin workouts on Monday

Players got their temperatures checked before workouts began
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There’s no chapter in the coach’s handbook on, “How to Coach During a Global Pandemic.” Right now, everything is different for everybody.

“I didn’t sleep that well last night,” Elkhart High School head football coach Josh Shattuck said. “It’s just new for everybody.”

On Monday, workouts started at high schools all around Indiana. Players got their temperatures checked and practiced proper sanitation before any activities began. Shattuck knows this is his new normal and must adjust to keep his team safe.

“We are dealing with people’s kids here,” Shattuck said. “We are also dealing with their parents, their grandparents and our community so to me it’s a lot bigger than let’s check these kids in because these are the rules. It’s actually, let’s follow these guidelines. This is the safest way to do this for our players, their families and it allows these kids to also experience football.”

The same message was spread Monday morning at Marian High School by head coach Michael Davidson.

“I want to do the football stuff, don’t get me wrong, but in the back of my mind and getting across to the coaching staff is we need to make sure we take care of our kids,” Davidson said. “That’s our first priority.”

All of the local coaches are in agreement that safety is their No. 1 priority but they still want the kids to have some fun too.

“I told them, before we get lost in all of these policies and rules, which are extremely important, lets remember we are here because this is a fun game we get to play,” Shattuck said.

The coaches hope they can cherish that fun game for as long as they can.

“Appreciate being out here,” Davidson said. “It’s a message I think people hear a lot of as far as embrace it and work your tails off because you never know when it’s your last play or your last snap or your last day. Now, I think there is some reality to that.”

If everything happens as scheduled, local Indiana high school football teams will be under those Friday Night Lights in 46 days.

