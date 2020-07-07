IN Lottery
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
06-08-10-11-14-22-26-29-30-31-33-36-39-40-45-46-47-59-61-79, BE: 79
1-9-2, SB: 4
3-1-5-5, SB: 4
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
Estimated jackpot: $69 million