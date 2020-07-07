Hot weather continues for 2 more days

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 2 MORE DAYS OF THE HEAT!! Then we’ll see a bit of relief. In the meantime, the humidity came up today and will stay up the next couple of days. I expect a heat index of 98 or so on Wednesday, then close to 100 on Thursday. Each afternoon, we’ll have a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Like today, though, it will probably only hit 20 or 30 percent of the area each day. Friday, we should have a good chance for widespread showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. We’ll become a little more comfortable over the weekend and early next week...

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggier overnight. Low: 71, Wind: Calm

Wednesday: Hot and humid with sunshine early. An afternoon t’storm in spots. High: 92, Heat Index: 98, Wind: Variable 4-8

Wednesday night: Still muggy...maybe a t’shower. Low: 73

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for an afternoon t’storm. High: 92, Heat Index: near 100

