Advertisement

Hot weather continues for 2 more days

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 2 MORE DAYS OF THE HEAT!! Then we’ll see a bit of relief. In the meantime, the humidity came up today and will stay up the next couple of days. I expect a heat index of 98 or so on Wednesday, then close to 100 on Thursday. Each afternoon, we’ll have a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Like today, though, it will probably only hit 20 or 30 percent of the area each day. Friday, we should have a good chance for widespread showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. We’ll become a little more comfortable over the weekend and early next week...

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggier overnight. Low: 71, Wind: Calm

Wednesday: Hot and humid with sunshine early. An afternoon t’storm in spots. High: 92, Heat Index: 98, Wind: Variable 4-8

Wednesday night: Still muggy...maybe a t’shower. Low: 73

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for an afternoon t’storm. High: 92, Heat Index: near 100

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Intense heat and humidity with a heat index near 100°

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Few pop-up thundershowers on the radar Tuesday afternoon from 2-7pm. Additional rain makes conditions feel extremely humid.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Kimberly Newman WNDU 7-7-2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman is tracking light, scattered showers Tuesday with heavier rainfall Friday. Hot and humid conditions, otherwise.

Forecast

The heat continues for a while

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
.Drier air returns again later this weekend into next week, and it will feel less hot and less humid for a few days...

News

Increasing levels of humidity as daily highs in the 90s continue

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
High levels of humidity build Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday across Michiana. Stay hydrated!

Latest News

First Alert Weather

WNDU First Alert Weather Kimberly Newman 7-6-2020

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman has your First Alert Forecast for Monday. High levels of humidity build throughout the week with temperatures well above average.

Forecast

Heat and humidity here to stay, but we have chances to give those sprinklers a break

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
The heat and humidity will last through the week, as daily highs will remain in the 90s until we get into the weekend. A welcome sight will be chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

First Alert Weather

Heat and Humidity here to stay, but we have chances to give those sprinklers a break

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT

Forecast

Heat index will be high as temperatures remain in the 90s this week

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Sunday will feature heat and humidity along with a chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. The heat sticks with us through the upcoming week.

First Alert Weather

Sunday AM Weather WNDU

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT

First Alert Weather

4th of July Final weather WNDU

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT