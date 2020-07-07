Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The injured crew member on Ryan Blaney's NASCAR team has been released from an Indianapolis hospital and has returned to North Carolina. Team Penske issued a statement saying Zachary Price, the rear tire changer for Blaney's No. 12 Ford, returned home with the rest of the travel party. He is expected to undergo further evaluation. Price was injured early in Sunday's Brickyard 400 when he was pinned between Blaney's car and another car during a six-car pileup near the entrance of pit road. While Blaney continued racing and the other five drivers involved were all checked and released at the infield care center, Price was transported to Methodist Hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Harvick took advantage of Denny Hamlin’s late crash and wound up winning his third Brickyard 400 title. The Cup points leader beat Matt Kenseth across the yard of bricks by 0.743 seconds to win his fourth race of the season and the 53rd in his career. He needs one win to tie Lee Petty for 11th place. Harvick beat Kenseth off the final restart with two laps to go and pulled away for the victory.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway are making an active effort to increase diversity throughout the industry with a $1 million donation to a new “Race for Equality & Change” initiative. The initiative will support both internal and external programs. IndyCar does not have any Black drivers. Bubba Wallace is the only full-time black driver in NASCAR's top Cup Series. The initiative announced before Saturday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is aimed at both developing diversity within the sanctioning body and at the speedway, as well at the grassroots racing levels.