Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her 3-month-old daughter who had broken bones and burns and didn’t get medical care. Sarah Styhl of Muncie faces a prison sentence between 20 and 40 years if a Delaware County judge accepts the plea at a July 27 hearing. Shae Styhl died a year ago. Prosecutor Eric Hoffman says Sarah Styhl pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Styhl admitted that she was aware of the injuries and didn’t seek medical care for her daughter.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Black man says a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property as they gathered at an Indiana lake over the Fourth of July weekend. Vauhxx Booker is a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission. He posted cellphone video on Facebook that shows part of the altercation. He said he called 911 Saturday after the men assaulted him and pinned him to a tree at Lake Monroe, south of Booker’s hometown of Bloomington. Law enforcement officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's Republican delegates are casting their ballots as decision time nears to select the party's nominee for state attorney general. The spotlight is expected to be on incumbent Indiana Attorney Curtis Hill, who must convince delegates that he deserves a second term despite misconduct allegations. His challengers include Todd Rokita, a former member of Congress and two-term Indiana secretary of state, Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter and Indianapolis lawyer John Westercamp. State delegates have until July 9 to return ballots. After votes are tallied on July 10, the winner is expected to be announced the same day.

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say Muncie police officers fatally shot a man who pointed a BB gun resembling a handgun at them. The confrontation happened about 2 a.m. Sunday after the officers responded to a call to check on a possibly suicidal man. The man identified as 30-year-old Taylor Christian Warner was found sitting inside a car and got out holding what appeared to be a handgun. Police said officers fired at Warner after he didn’t follow commands to drop the gun. Investigators the BB gun didn't have any orange pieces on it or any other indicators that it was not a real firearm.