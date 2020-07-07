Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in southern Indiana are searching for two people who were in a car that struck a woman, knocking her unconscious, and dragged a man during a protest over the assault of a Black man by a group of white men. Police Cpt. Ryan Pedigo told The Associated Press Tuesday that the collision happened Monday evening in downtown Bloomington. Pedigo says the 29-year-old woman was knocked unconscious and taken to a hospital with a cut to her head. The man who was dragged suffered scrapes. The protesters were demanding arrests in the assault on Vauhxx Booker at Lake Monroe over the July Fourth weekend.

CARLISLE, Ind. (AP) — A state prison official says some 2,000 inmates were being provided with bottled water at a southwestern Indiana prison after a boil order was issued for the town water system that services the facility. Water was available for showers and toilets at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility but it could be Wednesday before tests clear water from the town of Carlisle for drinking. Town officials say the problem started Sunday when a computer system failure occurred at a water treatment plant. The water system lost pressure, resulting in a loss of water availability throughout the Sullivan County town.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New state health statistics show Indiana’s coronavirus-related death toll has topped 2,700 people since the first ones were recorded less than four months ago. The Indiana State Health Department on Tuesday added 19 COVID-19 deaths to the total, with most of those fatalities happening between Thursday and Monday. While state statistics show coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations are far below peak levels in late April and early May, Gov. Eric Holcomb has delayed further easing of statewide restrictions until at least July 18 because of worries about increased infection rates in some parts of Indiana.

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her 3-month-old daughter who had broken bones and burns and didn’t get medical care. Sarah Styhl of Muncie faces a prison sentence between 20 and 40 years if a Delaware County judge accepts the plea at a July 27 hearing. Shae Styhl died a year ago. Prosecutor Eric Hoffman says Sarah Styhl pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Styhl admitted that she was aware of the injuries and didn’t seek medical care for her daughter.