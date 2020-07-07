Endangered Missing Advisory issued for MI woman

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 42-year-old woman from Plainwell, Michigan.

Kathyann Elbert is 5′8″, 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.

Kathyann has a tattoo of a cross on her chest.

With permission, Kathyann walked away from her adult foster care facility in Plainwell, MI and did not return when expected.

Officials have reason to believe she may attempt to hitchhike to the Petoskey, MI area.

She suffers from psychological issues and may become violent when off her medication.

If you have information about her whereabouts, call 911 or 269-792-2213.