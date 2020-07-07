Elkhart closes two public pools due to COVID-19

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Elkhart is closing two of its public pools areas effective immediately due to COVID-19 concerns.

The two pools are Pierre Moran Pool and McNaughton Spray Park.

In a press release from the mayor’s office, the “state of the COVID-19 outbreak in Elkhart County that warranted action from the state has led to this decision.”

“This was a tough decision. But given where we are with this virus, it was the right one for Elkhart. Our staff prepared for weeks to ensure they took all the necessary measures and they did an excellent job. Unfortunately, the environment of the pool and the spray park is not conducive to wearing masks, distancing, and mitigation. Our numbers are climbing and we must do all we can to slow the spread of this virus,” said Mayor Rod Roberson in the release.

