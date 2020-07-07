Advertisement

Doctors deliver baby at 5 months after pregnant mother fatally shot in Minneapolis

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) - An infant delivered months early is fighting for her life at a Minneapolis hospital after her mother was fatally shot in what family members say was a domestic violence incident.

Police say Leneesha Columbus, who was 5 months pregnant, was shot while inside a car Sunday night in Minneapolis, just a block from the George Floyd memorial site. Officers found her at the scene, and she was brought to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

Doctors were able to deliver her baby, but Columbus died shortly thereafter.

Police say Leneesha Columbus, who was 5 months pregnant, was shot while inside a car in Minneapolis. Doctors were able to deliver her baby, but Columbus died shortly thereafter.
Police say Leneesha Columbus, who was 5 months pregnant, was shot while inside a car in Minneapolis. Doctors were able to deliver her baby, but Columbus died shortly thereafter.(Source: Family photo/WCCO/CNN)

“This is a nightmare. This is a mother’s nightmare,” said Columbus’ mother, Ladell Turnipseed. “My grandbaby is fighting for her life. It’s just sad. I just hope everybody takes heed to what happened to my child and protect your babies with all you have because it’s real.”

Turnipseed described her daughter as a lovable mother to a 1-year-old and 5-year-old. She believes it was domestic violence that has stolen their family’s peace.

Police say they are looking into different motives. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

A police spokesman says this is the city’s 29th homicide this year.

Copyright 2020 WCCO, Family photo via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: moments ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CAMILLE FASSETT Associated Press
A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused.

National

Nurses strike for more PPE in Texas

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
About 30 nurses and nurse technicians at a hospital in Texas took to the picket line Monday to demand more personal protective equipment, hazard pay and better working conditions.

Coronavirus

Kanye West’s clothing brand borrowed millions in pandemic loans

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kanye West’s clothing brand Yeezy reportedly got between $2 million and $5 million in coronavirus aid loans from the federal government.

Coronavirus

Contact tracing not possible in South, expert says

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Contact tracing is no longer possible across the South because of rapid coronavirus surges, a health expert says.

News

One man sent to the hospital after Tuesday morning shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
One man is in the hospital after a shooting in South Bend.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus ‘out of control’ in southern U.S., expert says

Updated: 1 hours ago
One health expert says rapid surges in coronavirus cases have made contact tracing impossible across the southern U.S.

News

Intense heat and humidity with a heat index near 100°

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Few pop-up thundershowers on the radar Tuesday afternoon from 2-7pm. Additional rain makes conditions feel extremely humid.

National

Trump lashes out at NASCAR for banning Confederate flag

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The president also falsely accused the sport's only Black driver of orchestrating a "hoax" after a member of his team found a noose in his garage.

National Politics

Trump donors among early recipients of coronavirus loans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BRIAN SLODYSKO and ANGELIKI KASTANIS
As much as $273 million in federal coronavirus aid was awarded to more than 100 companies that are owned or operated by major donors to President Donald Trump’s election efforts, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal data.

National

'Silent spreaders' of coronavirus may pose serious threat as cases surge in 32 states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A new study finds asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people may be responsible for half of the United States' COVID-19 cases.