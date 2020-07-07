Crash at intersection of CR 28 and CR 15

A crash occurred Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of CR 28 and CR 15 in Elkhart County.

The driver of a Dodge Grand Caravan was stopped facing north on CR 15 at CR 28.

When the driver proceeded, they were hit by the driver of a Toyota Tundra.

The driver of the Toyota was going west on CR 28 and approaching CR 15. The driver ignored the stop sign at the intersection.

The Toyota hit the passenger side of the Dodge.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital for back pain.