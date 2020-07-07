Advertisement

CDC team to work with Elkhart County officials to slow spike of COVID-19

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More help is coming to Elkhart County to help slow the spike of coronavirus cases.

Officials say trying to figure out why coronavirus cases continue to rise in Elkhart County is no walk in the park.

“Our cases are spiking and we are also seeing a spike in the younger age group which is very concerning,” City of Elkhart spokesperson Corinne Straight-Reed says.

It is a concern that warrants a visit from the CDC who met with the Elkhart County Health Department Tuesday to find a way to drive off all the positive cases.

“They are actually going to be here for a couple of weeks to meet people, to look around, to get through all this massive data that we have, and to be able to make some recommendations to us,” Elkhart County Executive Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz explains.

While Elkhart County remains the only county in Indiana at Stage 4, Elkhart city officials decided to shut down Elkhart pools, like Pierre Moran Park Swimming Pool and McNaughton Spray Park, just five days after they reopened with safety restrictions, saying it was a tough decision they needed to make.

“This was just one more step we had to take, it wasn’t one that we wanted to. We knew it was just the right decision at this time and it was necessary to take this additional step to do all that we can to slow down the spread,” Straight-Reed says.

And even though Mertz says the coronavirus does not like to grow in water, it is the people the water bring that residents should be worried about.

“Even if you are swimming in a lake or something, the water is good. It’s just that you are around people and people are the ones who spread it,” Mertz says.

And in order to stop the spread, Mertz advises residents to do what health officials have recommended since the very beginning.

“Keep distancing, keep masking up, and keep washing your hands. Those things will allow Elkhart County to be able to open up.

Following Tuesday morning’s meeting with the CDC, Mertz says the CDC will have have four of its team members from Atlanta working in Elkhart County directly with local health officials. Two additional members will be working remotely, as well, all to support one common goal: to slow the spread of coronavirus cases in Elkhart County.

In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Trump on Russian bounties

President Trump on the 2020 RNC Convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Trump on the 2020 RNC Convention

President Trump on coronavirus numbers

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Trump on coronavirus numbers

At least 8 Mississippi lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
At least eight Mississippi lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus after working several weeks in a Capitol where many people stood or sat close together and did not wear masks.

Michigan reports 30* new coronavirus deaths, 454 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
There have been at least 6,005 coronavirus deaths and 66,627 cases throughout the state.

Trump says he will pressure states to reopen schools in fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
By COLLIN BINKLEY
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday assailed plans by some local districts to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week and said schools must be “fully operational” even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump: We want to reopen schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
President Donald Trump spoke at a discussion on how to reopen U.S. schools.

Debate over reopening schools amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 4 hours ago
Local and federal officials are debating how to safely reopen schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: 5 hours ago
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CAMILLE FASSETT Associated Press
A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused.