Cass County Fourth of July party goes viral, police release statement

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Monday regarding a Fourth of July party on Diamond Lake that is receiving backlash after a video gone viral shows hundreds of beach-goers with no masks and no physical distancing.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke responded to the weekend event, receiving national attention, with a two-page press release saying the department did everything it can to protect its residents.

“The Sheriff’s Office cannot keep events like this from happening on the lake. The Cass County Office of Sheriff has never worked with or in conjunction with the event’s organizers. In attempt to work with the event’s organizers, we have found them to be confrontational and not willing to work towards a controlled event,” the statement reads.

Behnke also added that many beach-goers, who attended the event, were not from Cass County. The Diamond Lake Sandbar, where the party was held, is located near the center of Diamond Lake. With only a few ways to access it, mostly by boat, Behnke reports many party-goers showed up unauthorized, illegally parked in surrounding residential areas, and were able to reach the sandbar by walking across private owned property without owner’s permission.

“The Sheriff’s Office has increased patrols both on the lake and on land to best control this activity from happening. We advise party-goers that they must park legally and to not trespass on private property,” Behnke writes.

However, if this pandemic party was knowingly well over the state mandated social gathering limit, why wasn’t it ever broken up? When 16 News Now attempted to ask that very question to Cass County police, they declined to comment on camera.

The man who through the party, though, did speak out following the July 4th party. He spoke with sister-station Wood TV without going on camera and only giving his first name, Keith. The party organizer says despite receiving backlash, he tried to keep things under control.

“We did make some announcements, warning people not to get too tight and close to each other but you know, the young kids want their freedom and they want to have fun,” the organizer says.

It is a type of fun that could cause families to be unknowingly exposed to the coronavirus and prompted a response from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s press secretary.

“While most Michiganders safely enjoyed their holiday weekend, it was incredibly disappointing to see so many people gathering in large groups and not practicing social distancing. COVID-19 is still very present in Michigan, and this is not the time for Michiganders to let their guards down. We must continue to do everything in our power to flatten the curve and prevent more spread,” the statement reads.

On the other hand, Keith, the party organizer, says the sandbar has hosted the holiday weekend event for 30 years and was not going to let a pandemic stop the party.

“We’ve been doing it for 30 years. We didn’t want to stop it this year,” Keith says.

The Sheriff’s Office says it will send any and all possible criminal charges to Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz for review.

Police say they’re also working with other government offices on a response to the party. Until then, the investigation continues.

