Cass County asking for special prosecutor after Diamond Lake party

The Cass County prosecutor's office is asking the Michigan attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor to review the recent parties at Diamond Lake.

The request was made due to a conflict of interest.

The prosecutor's office says Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz has a longstanding affiliation with one of the affected lake associations.

The 4th of July party on Diamond Lake's sandbar got a lot of backlash after a viral video showing hundreds of beachgoers with no masks and not physical distancing spread across the nation.

