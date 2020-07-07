Advertisement

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr celebrates 80th birthday

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is celebrating his 80th birthday on Tuesday.

Born Richard Starkey in Liverpool, England, on July 7, 1940, he would take on his stage name Ringo Starr in his late teens. His musical career has encompassed eight decades, but he is remembered best for his time with the legendary rock group.

Starr wasn’t the original Beatles drummer. He played with a few bands in the late 1950s and early 1960s before replacing Pete Best in 1962. One year later, The Beatles, made up of Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison, took the world by storm with numerous chart-topping hits.

While Starr was primarily the drummer for the band’s songs, he helped write several popular tunes, including “Octopus’ Garden” and “Don’t Pass Me By.” He also sang lead vocals on some popular Beatles songs, including “Yellow Submarine” and “With A Little Help From My Friends.”

When The Beatles broke up in 1970, Starr would go on to have a very successful career as a solo musician. His self-titled 1973 album “Ringo” was certified platinum, and the lead single “Photograph” reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100. A cover of “You’re Sixteen” also reached the top of the charts.

He would also form the live touring supergroup Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, which has featured many legendary rock musicians since its formation in 1989. Starr is a two-time inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his work with The Beatles and as a solo artist.

His most recent solo album “What’s My Name” was released in 2019. He still actively performs, although he had to cancel dates in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For his 80th birthday, Starr will broadcast a performance to benefit several charitable causes. Several musicians will be featured on the show including Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh and Willie Nelson.

“As everyone knows I love gathering with fans for peace and love on my birthday. But this year, I want everyone to be safe at home - so I called up a few friends and we put this Big Birthday Show together so we could still celebrate my birthday with you all, with some great music for some great charities,” Starr said.

Starr is one of two Beatles still alive, and he is the oldest of The Fab Four. McCartney is 78 years old.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Starbucks barista accused of writing ‘ISIS’ on Muslim customer’s cup in Minn.

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for the staff involved to be fired and for additional training for other employees. The organization also plans to file discrimination charges.

National

'I was in shock': Muslim woman says Minn. barista wrote 'ISIS' on her Starbucks cup

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for the staff involved to be fired and for additional training for other employees. The organization also plans to file discrimination charges.

National

Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies after 3 months in ICU with coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Millions had been following the 41-year-old's daily struggle through updates on his wife's Instagram account. He was outlived by his 1-year-old son.

National

$1.2 million bail for driver that hit 2 Seattle protesters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE
A judge set bail at $1.2 million on Monday for the man accused of driving a Jaguar on to a closed Seattle freeway and hitting two protesters, killing one.

Coronavirus

NHL, players announce labor deal, plan to resume play Aug. 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno
The National Hockey League and NHL Players’ Association have reached a tentative agreement to return to play this season and extend their collective bargaining agreement by four years.

Latest News

National

Oil industry executives, state leaders surprised by decision to shut down Dakota pipeline

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Energy Transfer says the judge's decision isn't based on the law nor facts of the case. An appeal is planned.

Coronavirus

MLB releases pandemic-shortened schedule amid testing delays

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bernie Wilson
By the time MLB revealed each team’s 60-game slate, last year's World Series teams, the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros, had canceled workouts because of COVID-19 testing delays.

Coronavirus

Hospitals approaching capacity as Miami closes restaurants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and LISA MARIE PANE
Hospitals are fast approaching capacity in Florida and Texas, and the Miami area again ordered restaurants closed as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations began to climb.

News

Protest at Battell Park for man hit by SUV

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Protest in Mishawaka Monday for victim hit by car.

News

Local expert offers perspective on coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic says the United States is seeing a spike in cases in our country.