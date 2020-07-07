Advertisement

Applications open for Lamppost Lighting Program

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg participates in a previous Lamppost Program in South Bend.
Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg participates in a previous Lamppost Program in South Bend.(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is accepting applications for the 2020 Lamppost Lighting Program.

It offers easy self-install, solar-powered lampposts for residential front yards.

This year, the city has selected two target areas based on income, number of vacant lots, and need for lighting.

Homeowners who live within those target areas will pay a lower share of the total cost.

The last day to apply is July 31.

