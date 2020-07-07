Advertisement

Missing Baraboo, Wis., girl found dead

Kodie Dutcher, 10, was found dead late Tuesday morning
An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo who was last seen Monday afternoon.
An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo who was last seen Monday afternoon.(Kodie Dutcher's family)
By Jackson Danbeck and Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for a missing 10-year-old Baraboo girl came to a tragic end late Tuesday morning when her body was discovered in a rural farm area, not far from her home.

According to the Baraboo Police Department, Kodie B. Dutcher was found dead in a field near County Hwy. T and 12th Street, which is less than a mile from her home.

Kodie was last seen wearing blue jean overalls around 4 p.m. Monday, in the 1100 block of 12th Street, in Baraboo, officials say. An initial search of her home turned up indications that Kodie may have been threatening to harm herself.

A spokesperson for the Baraboo Police Department Lt. Ryan La Broscian could not confirm if the pills the family believes Kodie took had anything to do with the cause of her death.

#BREAKING 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher has been found dead. Authorities are now investigating the cause of death.

Posted by Amelia Jones on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Officers, joined by members of the Baraboo Fire Dept. and the Wisconsin Dells K-9 force, immediately began searching the area around the apartment complex and were later aided by drone teams from the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office and Middleton Fire Dept.

On Tuesday, with the help of scores of volunteers who came to help out in the effort, searchers started a secondary search of the immediate area.

During a news conference earlier Tuesday, La Broscian said Kodie and her family moved to Wisconsin in April and she was only in school for about two weeks before the coronavirus pandemic forced classes to be canceled. Her mom told police that, “Kodie was happy here,” and even mentioned she was looking forward to a camping trip.

La Broscian noted that Kodie had a Snapchat account, but there was nothing out of the ordinary posted to it and nothing has been uploaded since the time she disappeared. Previously, authorities had noted that Kodie had left her cell phone and shoes at home.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

20th annual Women Build gets underway in Mishawaka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
20th annual Women Build gets underway in Mishawaka.

News

Police warn of driveway sealing scam

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local police are warning about a driveway sealing scam that is targeting Berrien County residents.

News

Indiana officials investigate report of assault on Black man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man says a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property as they gathered at an Indiana lake over the Fourth of July weekend.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 4 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

One man sent to the hospital after Tuesday morning shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
One man is in the hospital after a shooting in South Bend.

Latest News

News

Intense heat and humidity with a heat index near 100°

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Few pop-up thundershowers on the radar Tuesday afternoon from 2-7pm. Additional rain makes conditions feel extremely humid.

News

Protest at Battell Park for man hit by SUV

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Protest in Mishawaka Monday for victim hit by car.

News

Local expert offers perspective on coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic says the United States is seeing a spike in cases in our country.

Investigation

One man dead after shots fired complaint in Michigan City

Updated: 16 hours ago
One man is dead after police responded to a shots fired complaint in Michigan City.

News

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for MI woman canceled

Updated: 16 hours ago
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 42-year-old woman from Plainwell, Michigan

AP

Protesters back Indiana pastor who called activists maggots

Updated: 16 hours ago
The counterprotesters Sunday at St. Elizabeth Seton church in Carmel, Indiana, were opposing the suspension of Rev. Theodore Rothrock.