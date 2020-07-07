Advertisement

Air Quality Action Day issued for Michiana counties for Wednesday

(WOWT)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -St. Joseph, Elkhart and La Porte Counties are included in a list of areas with a forecast of high ozone levels on Wednesday, July 8, according to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM).

The forecast is part of the department’s Air Quality Action Day.

Other Northern Indiana counties on the list are Lake and Porter Counties.

Some ways that IDEM suggests you can help reduce ozone while remaining safe are:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Walk, bike, or work from home when possible
  • Combine errands into one trip
  • Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.
  • Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)
  • Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above

The Air Quality Action Day is in effect from Tuesday at midnight to 11:59 p.m.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high.

The IDEM says children, the elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

FBI investigating reported assault on Black Indiana man

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The FBI says it’s investigating the reported assault of a Black man by a group of white men at a southern Indiana lake.

Michigan

Niles Scream park releases coronavirus guidelines

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Niles Scream Park is still planning to open this fall.

News

Crash at intersection of CR 28 and CR 15

Updated: 1 hours ago
A crash occurred Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of CR 28 and CR 15 in Elkhart County.

News

Senator Braun praises Hoosiers for response to pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Senator Mike Braun is reminding Hoosiers that we're still in the middle of a pandemic and need to take CDC recommendations seriously.

Latest News

News

Osceola woman keeps promise to deceased friend whose dog searches for missing people

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
An Osceola woman and her friend's bloodhound will travel to the Pacific Northwest, where the friend's dog will work as a Search and Rescue bloodhound.

Military

Cass County asking for special prosecutor after Diamond Lake party

Updated: 3 hours ago
The request was made due to a conflict of interest.

News

Supporters pay respects for local fallen soldier

Updated: 3 hours ago
Today marked the final homecoming of Sgt. Ryan Kisrow.

News

Michigan reports 30* new coronavirus deaths, 454 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
There have been at least 6,005 coronavirus deaths and 66,627 cases throughout the state.

AP

Police search for driver who struck woman at Indiana protest

Updated: 4 hours ago
The protesters were demanding arrests in the assault on Vauhxx Booker at Lake Monroe over the July Fourth weekend.

News

Applications open for Lamppost Lighting Program

Updated: 4 hours ago
It offers easy self-install, solar-powered lampposts for residential front yards.