20th annual Women Build gets underway in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Habitat for Humanity's 20th annual Women Build kicked off in Mishawaka Tuesday morning.

A group of volunteers began constructing walls for a new home.

The women will continue building on the home throughout the remainder of the week.

Kia Luckey and her three daughters will move into the home once it's finished.

"A little overwhelming, exciting," Kia said as she looked at the progress of her home for the first time. "Tears of joy."

The home will contain a full basement, three bedrooms, two baths and a garage.

While the home isn't free, the mortgage payments will be very low and all of the money will go toward building another Habitat for Humanity home.

“Can you imagine how comforting it is for a family to live in a safe, decent, affordable house? I mean, that’s life changing,” said CEO Jim Williams. “That’s what Habitat is doing for this family. And this pandemic has not stopped our mission.”

The home should be finished in a few months, just in time for Christmas.