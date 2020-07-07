Advertisement

20th annual Women Build gets underway in Mishawaka

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Habitat for Humanity's 20th annual Women Build kicked off in Mishawaka Tuesday morning.

A group of volunteers began constructing walls for a new home.

The women will continue building on the home throughout the remainder of the week.

Kia Luckey and her three daughters will move into the home once it's finished.

"A little overwhelming, exciting," Kia said as she looked at the progress of her home for the first time. "Tears of joy."

The home will contain a full basement, three bedrooms, two baths and a garage.

While the home isn't free, the mortgage payments will be very low and all of the money will go toward building another Habitat for Humanity home.

“Can you imagine how comforting it is for a family to live in a safe, decent, affordable house? I mean, that’s life changing,” said CEO Jim Williams. “That’s what Habitat is doing for this family. And this pandemic has not stopped our mission.”

The home should be finished in a few months, just in time for Christmas.

Latest News

News

Police warn of driveway sealing scam

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local police are warning about a driveway sealing scam that is targeting Berrien County residents.

News

Indiana officials investigate report of assault on Black man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man says a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property as they gathered at an Indiana lake over the Fourth of July weekend.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 4 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

One man sent to the hospital after Tuesday morning shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
One man is in the hospital after a shooting in South Bend.

Latest News

News

Intense heat and humidity with a heat index near 100°

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Few pop-up thundershowers on the radar Tuesday afternoon from 2-7pm. Additional rain makes conditions feel extremely humid.

News

Protest at Battell Park for man hit by SUV

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Protest in Mishawaka Monday for victim hit by car.

News

Local expert offers perspective on coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic says the United States is seeing a spike in cases in our country.

Investigation

One man dead after shots fired complaint in Michigan City

Updated: 16 hours ago
One man is dead after police responded to a shots fired complaint in Michigan City.

News

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for MI woman canceled

Updated: 16 hours ago
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 42-year-old woman from Plainwell, Michigan

AP

Protesters back Indiana pastor who called activists maggots

Updated: 16 hours ago
The counterprotesters Sunday at St. Elizabeth Seton church in Carmel, Indiana, were opposing the suspension of Rev. Theodore Rothrock.