Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

02-14-16-21-26-29-30-33-34-37-38-47-54-59-62-64-65-73-77-80, BE: 62

(two, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-three, seventy-seven, eighty; BE: sixty-two)