Update: Argos Stellar Communities Project

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A project of the Stellar Communities Designation will break ground in Argos next month.

Marshall County Crossroads was selected back in December to receive state funding for projects designed to improve residents' quality of life.

Argos is focused on two main projects: the downtown revitalization space, as well as updates to what is currently known as Pond Park.

In a few weeks, the park board will seek input from the public to help officially name the park.

Updates are expected to be completed later this Fall.

