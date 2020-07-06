Advertisement

The heat continues for a while

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HUMIDITY INCREASING... Yeah, I know it feels humid out there, but in all honesty we’ve only seen moderate humidity levels the past several days. Our low temperatures have been dropping into the lower to middle 60s lately, which makes it more comfortable overnight. I’m expecting the mercury to only fall into the lower 70s later this week, making it feel even more humid. While we will have slight chances to get a pop-up shower or storm the next couple of days, our best chance will come late this week. And we could definitely use the rain. Drier air returns again later this weekend into next week, and it will feel less hot and less humid for a few days...

