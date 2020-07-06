Tell-all book by Trump niece to be released next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of a tell-all book about President Donald Trump by his niece will be released next week.

The announcement Monday by publisher Simon & Schuster means the book by Mary Trump will be available for readers on July 14, two weeks earlier than planned.

The announcement comes after a New York court ruled last week that the book could be released over the objections of Trump’s brother.

The book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” is expected to contain a number of allegations about Trump’s behavior, including his derisive treatment of his father after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.