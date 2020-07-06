Advertisement

St. Joseph High School receives technology grant

Ben Davidson (pictured center), the Technology Director, applied for the grant. Executive Director of Views On Learning Les Turner (pictured left) personally delivered the award to Davidson and Principal John Kennedy (pictured right) at Saint Joseph High School.
Ben Davidson (pictured center), the Technology Director, applied for the grant. Executive Director of Views On Learning Les Turner (pictured left) personally delivered the award to Davidson and Principal John Kennedy (pictured right) at Saint Joseph High School.(St Joe HS)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph High School has received a 2020 Views on Learning Technology Innovation Grant.

The grant, nearly $25,000, will help with eLearning and provide new technology for the school, faculty, and students.

From Saint Joseph High School:

Saint Joseph High School earned a 2020 Views On Learning (VOL) Technology Innovation Grant after an application was submitted and selected by the VOL Board of Directors. Views On Learning is a non-profit organization that operates nationally, focusing on providing resources and opportunities for video conferencing and distance education via the internet.

Ben Davidson (pictured center), the Technology Director at Saint Joseph High School, applied for the grant after Saint Joe transitioned to distance learning for the spring semester as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Saint Joe implemented eLearning for weather-related closures a year earlier, so Davidson already overcame some of the early challenges of distance learning. The COVID-19 distance learning period alerted Davidson about more areas for improvement in online education at Saint Joe that will be specifically targeted by the VOL Technology Innovation Grant.

The nearly $25,000 grant received by Saint Joe will help expand the eLearning format and provide technology such as document cameras, microphones, filtering, and a student self-management software called Studyo.

By being selected, Saint Joseph High School is also eligible for 10 hotspot devices and up to four additional videoconferencing accounts. Executive Director of Views On Learning Les Turner (pictured left) personally delivered the award to Davidson and Principal John Kennedy (pictured right) at Saint Joseph High School.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Investigation

One man dead after shots fired complaint in Michigan City

Updated: moments ago
One man is dead after police responded to a shots fired complaint in Michigan City.

News

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for MI woman

Updated: 16 minutes ago
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 42-year-old woman from Plainwell, Michigan

AP

Protesters back Indiana pastor who called activists maggots

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The counterprotesters Sunday at St. Elizabeth Seton church in Carmel, Indiana, were opposing the suspension of Rev. Theodore Rothrock.

News

Air Quality Action Day issued for Michiana counties for Tuesday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
St. Joseph, Elkhart and La Porte Counties are included in a list of areas with a forecast of high ozone levels on Monday, July 6, according to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM).

News

Elkhart closes two public pools due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
The City of Elkhart is closing two of its public pools areas effective immediately due to COVID-19 concerns.

Latest News

AP

Tell-all book by Trump niece to be released next week

Updated: 1 hours ago
The publisher of a tell-all book about President Donald Trump by his niece will be released next week.

News

Fines for failing to follow mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
New information, the St. Joseph County Department of Health is looking at an ordinance that would dish-out fines for businesses that don’t mask-up.

News

Mishawaka Police to send case of SUV driving into protesters to St. Joseph County prosecutor

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say the investigation of an SUV driving into protesters is ongoing.

News

COVID-19 survivor celebrates her 100th birthday

Updated: 3 hours ago
A COVID-19 survivor from Niles celebrates her 100th birthday.

AP

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Applications open for draw hunts

Updated: 4 hours ago
Applicants must be at least 18 and possess a valid license to take a deer in Indiana at the time of the application.