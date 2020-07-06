St. Joseph High School receives technology grant

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph High School has received a 2020 Views on Learning Technology Innovation Grant.

The grant, nearly $25,000, will help with eLearning and provide new technology for the school, faculty, and students.

From Saint Joseph High School:

Saint Joseph High School earned a 2020 Views On Learning (VOL) Technology Innovation Grant after an application was submitted and selected by the VOL Board of Directors. Views On Learning is a non-profit organization that operates nationally, focusing on providing resources and opportunities for video conferencing and distance education via the internet.

Ben Davidson (pictured center), the Technology Director at Saint Joseph High School, applied for the grant after Saint Joe transitioned to distance learning for the spring semester as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Saint Joe implemented eLearning for weather-related closures a year earlier, so Davidson already overcame some of the early challenges of distance learning. The COVID-19 distance learning period alerted Davidson about more areas for improvement in online education at Saint Joe that will be specifically targeted by the VOL Technology Innovation Grant.

The nearly $25,000 grant received by Saint Joe will help expand the eLearning format and provide technology such as document cameras, microphones, filtering, and a student self-management software called Studyo.

By being selected, Saint Joseph High School is also eligible for 10 hotspot devices and up to four additional videoconferencing accounts. Executive Director of Views On Learning Les Turner (pictured left) personally delivered the award to Davidson and Principal John Kennedy (pictured right) at Saint Joseph High School.

